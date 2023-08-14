Dr. Carnell Murrell, Sr. (June 25, 1962 – July 27, 2023)

Dr. Carnell Murrell, Sr

Prophet Dr. Carnell Murrell, born on June 25, 1962, in Dallas, Texas, son of Reverend Clinton Charles Murrell and Arlena Cobb. As the second of nine children, he brought joy and laughter to his family from the beginning. Dr. Carnell’s educational journey began at Lil Dudes Private School in Dallas, Texas, and continued at D.A. Hulcy, where his passion for music first took root. Later, he graduated from David W. Carter High School in 1980, leaving behind a legacy of academic excellence.

Music became an integral part of Dr. Carnell’s life from an early age. Nicknamed “Pebo,” he was destined to make his mark in music. Yet, his path was not solely secular; he found solace and purpose in dedicating his life to Christ at Trinity Temple under the guidance of Bishop Ransom. His faith would continue to guide him throughout his journey.

With a heart full of devotion, Dr. Carnell became an active participant in various churches, including Lighthouse, Church of God in Christ, and the Greater Harvest Church of God in Christ, sharing his gift of music as a minister of music. His melodious voice and unmatched talent on the keys uplifted countless hearts and souls in prayer and praise.

Beyond his contributions to the church, Dr. Carnell’s musical prowess earned him recognition as a singer, songwriter, and musician. Signed with Savoy and Malaco Recording Artists, he crafted and recorded several soul-stirring songs that resonated with audiences far and wide. His passion for music knew no bounds, and he embraced each opportunity to create and share his art with the world.

In recognition of his immense talent, Dr. Carnell was named the first songwriting contributor, a testament to the creativity and depth of his musical genius. Over the years, his exceptional work garnered numerous award nominations, including the prestigious Soul Train and Stellar Awards, solidifying his place among the music industry’s finest.



Dr. Murrell was a loving husband, devoted father, caring brother, and esteemed professional. He departed this world on July 27, 2023, leaving behind a trail of cherished memories that will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Dr. Carnell Murrell was a pillar of strength within his family, and he is survived by his wife, Ptosha Murrell, of 28 years. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love and devotion, a legacy that will live on through their children, sons Sean Oliver, Joseph Bryant, Carnell Murrell Jr., and Carson Murrell, as well as daughters Precious Crosby, Caitlyn Bryant, Khaylin Walker, and Chloe Murrell and his close-knit group of siblings: Renee Green, Karon Murrell, Byron Murrell, Yolanda Murrell, Cassandra Murrell, Latricia Murrell, Michael Thornburg, Itly Walker, and Pastor Lantwan Armstead. Together, they shared a lifetime of treasured moments and formed unbreakable, cherished bonds.

Dr. Murrell’s family was a source of great pride and joy to him. He is also survived by his cherished aunts, Betty Sterling, Helen Jones, Lue Lindsey, and his uncle M.J. Murrell, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom were sources of support and affection throughout his journey.