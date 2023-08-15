Black Business: Mrs. Linda Soul Food Restaurant To Go

Linda Henderson opened Mrs. Linda Soul Food Restaurant To Go. The grand opening was on August 12th in Euless. It’s a To Go Restaurant, serving all of your soul food favorites. Linda, Dorian, and their team are eagerly anticipating your visit. Be sure not to miss out on indulging in a slice of Linda’s exquisite homemade pound cake – its flavor is absolutely delightful. Stop by 4311 West Pipeline Road Euless, Texas 76040 Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @MrsLindaSoulFoodToGo