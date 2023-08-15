Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Mrs. Linda Soul Food Restaurant To Go

Published

Mrs. Linda Soul Food To Go Business Spotlight

Linda Henderson opened Mrs. Linda Soul Food Restaurant To Go. The grand opening was on August 12th in Euless. It’s a To Go Restaurant, serving all of your soul food favorites. Linda, Dorian, and their team are eagerly anticipating your visit. Be sure not to miss out on indulging in a slice of Linda’s exquisite homemade pound cake – its flavor is absolutely delightful. Stop by 4311 West Pipeline Road Euless, Texas 76040 Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @MrsLindaSoulFoodToGo

In this article:
Written By

