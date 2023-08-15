Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Valder Beebe

Valder Beebe

Valder Beebe is the owner of A BEEBE OMNIMEDIA Co. She has decades in the industry and is widely respected and sought after as a mentor. Her experience includes serving as the news director at KYBS-FM Radio, Valder is known for getting THAT interview, better known as “That Celebrity Interview.” The Valder Beebe Show is “A New Kind of Spiritual Talk Show” and she has the most entertaining and thought-provoking subjects on the show, appearing on KKVI FM. She’s also a writer and her work has appeared in all I Messenger Media publications. A consummate professional with an impeccable work ethic, this wife and mother studied at Coleman Business College.

