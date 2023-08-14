2 hospitalized, found with gunshot wounds near UT Southwestern Medical Center, police say

By Hojun Choi

Authorities responded to a shooting call Saturday evening in the Love Field neighborhood of Dallas that resulted in multiple hospitalizations,police said.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Inwood Road and Maple Avenue, near UT Southwestern Medical Center, according to a record of police calls.

Investigators believe at least two vehicles were involved in the incident, police said. One of the vehicles was an SUV with a male driver and a female passenger,according to police. The second vehicle had three males and a female.

The SUV crashed into the second vehicle, according to the report. The driver of the SUV drove away from the area.

Responding officers found the female passenger of the SUV and a man in the second vehicle with gunshot wounds, the news station reported. Three others were also hospitalized, according to a WFAA-TV (Channel 8) report.

All of the people hospitalized are believed to be in stable condition, according to police.

Police are investigating the incident.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.

