Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Chloe Coney

Chloe Coney
Chloe Coney

Chloe Coney is the gift that keeps giving! The Founder of the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc. (CDC of Tampa, Inc), she has also served with East Tampa Community Revitalization Partnership, Executive and Economic Development Committees, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, Hillsborough County United Way, Self-Sufficiency Task Force, Neighborhood Lending Partners – Board of Directors and USF/Community Partnership Center. She hails from Tampa, FL where she attended Hillsborough High School. An honors graduate of Florida A&M University where she was Ms. Freshman and was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Mrs. Coney also studied at Florida Beacon College and Seminary, receiving her Masters Degree in Biblical Counseling. She is the Former District Director for Congresswoman Kathy Castor and her many honors include induction into the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame, Delta Sigma Theta Community Service Award and Univ. of South Florida Distinguished Citizen Award. Mrs. Coney has celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary and her 50th Deltaversary!

Advertisement