Spotlight Story

Black Business: Gaia’s Cuisine

Published

Gaia's Cuisine

Gaia’s Cuisine seasoning blend is a way to have that savory flavor with little to no sodium. You will be able to season your food with a great combination of spices and herbs. Created by Kitirne Mills. You will be taking your taste buds to a different level when you use Gaia’s Cuisine seasoning. It’s homemade, having a savory healthier option to season your food. Check out the website. https://gaiascuisine.company.site/ 214-444-4848 email: gaiascuisine@gmail.com.

