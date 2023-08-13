Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

THE ‘POWER NETWORKING CONFERENCE’ PROVIDES RESOURCES FOR BLACK ENTREPRENEURS TO THRIVE

Published

Casually clothed hipster woman
Casually clothed hipster woman holding a speech on a business conference

By Stacy Jackson

Black entrepreneurs are flooding into Houston for the Power Networking Conference to kick off Black Business Month. The conference is a celebratory event to provide Black entrepreneurs with the necessary resources to thrive. 

Conference host Dr. George Fraser discussed the significance of celebrating Black entrepreneurship. According to ABC13, Fraser highlighted issues surrounding inequities and systemic racism that limit Black people from accumulating generational wealth and the discriminatory process to obtain a bank loan.  

“The most important thing that we must do in the 21st century is to learn, earn, and return. We have a lot of us learning and a lot of us earning. But not enough of us returning,” he said.

During a press conference at Hilton Americas, Fraser reflected on his speeches during his visits to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). He recalled most Black graduates being familiar with big names in sports and entertainment but not business. “They don’t have a clue who these giants and superstars in the world of business development are …,” Fraser said. “There’s aspirational goals that exist for sports and entertainment … But there is no aspirational goal for business excellence, business extraordinaires. So why not have that?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jevon Wooden, business coach, strategy consultant, and CEO of Houston-based BrightMind Consulting Group, is focusing his efforts on increasing the amount of Black-owned businesses. Wooden served in the U.S. Army for 12 years before beginning his career in entrepreneurship. “We do a lot of pro bono work for organizations or Black businesses looking to grow and scale. We’ll work with them for free until they get up to a certain revenue dollar amount …,” Wooden said.

Beginning his entrepreneurial career as a life coach and advocate for Black men’s mental health, Wooden faced his own set of challenges. Now, he is devoted to closing the racial gap in business and sharing with other entrepreneurs how he overcame certain obstacles. “… Many of us are first generation, and figuring it out is the hardest thing. When you’re the first, you don’t know who to go to …,” Wooden said.

Fraser announced the launch of the Black Business Legacy Hall of Fame Museum and Metaverse, aiming to honor Black-owned businesses and recognize their value. The museum and metaverse platform will first open virtually through the Metaverse. The physical location in Atlanta has been scheduled for completion in 2030.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Philly Dining Philly Dining

News

HUSBAND & WIFE DUO ACQUIRE $3.3 MILLION FINE DINING RESTAURANT IN PHILADELPHIA

They plan to keep the legacy alive!

April 21, 2023
Turo’s Senior & Maryland Turo Turo’s Senior & Maryland Turo

News

From Civil Rights to Silver Rights: How Black entrepreneurs are making history with peer-to-peer car sharing

A look at how Black men and women are using peer-to-peer car sharing to make a big impact

February 18, 2023
BLACK BUSINESSES BLACK BUSINESSES

Finance

VC FUNDING FOR BLACK BUSINESSES FELL 45% LAST YEAR AFTER HITTING RECORD LEVELS

Jeffrey McKinney In a major setback, venture capital funding for Black businesses dropped significantly last year. That financial backing fell 45% for those businesses,...

February 17, 2023
pexels-rodnae-productions pexels-rodnae-productions

News

Conscious Consumerism & Racial Justice: The Importance of Supporting Black-Owned Businesses

Conscious consumerism is a term used to describe the act of being mindful and aware of the impact of one’s purchasing decisions on both...

January 9, 2023
Advertisement