Sports Brief: Brittney Griner returns from mental health break

Published

By Terrance Harris

Brittney Griner speaks during a WNBA media day.
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner speaks during the WNBA basketball team’s media day, Wednesday, May, 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Credit: AP Photo/Matt York

Brittney Griner returns from mental health break

WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner returned to action this past weekend after missing three games to deal with some mental issues. Griner, the Phoenix Mercury center, had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists during a 97-91 loss to Seattle in her return to action. “You can’t plan for when you might need some time,” Griner said when asked if the break she took was planned coming into the season. “I just want to shout out the Phoenix Mercury organization. From the jump, they were there for me, making sure I was good, letting me know that at any moment if I needed some time off, I could do that.”

DeMeco Ryans is shooting it straight

It’s only been a couple of weeks of training camp, and first-year Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has quickly gained the reputation of being a straight-shooter with his players. That’s both good and bad. And Ryans is perfectly fine with that. “I am a coach that’s going to shoot it straight to the guys. These guys have a limited amount of time in their careers, and we don’t know how long their career will be,” Ryans said. “So for me, I’m not going to sugar coat it to a player to make him feel good. I’m going to tell players the truth whether they like it or not because I know in the end, they’ll respect me more by telling them the truth. And that’s the type of coach I am.

Prairie View formally introduced Anton Goff
Prairie View formally introduced Anton Goff as the new athletic director on Aug. 10. Goff was announced as the Panthers’ new athletic director last week. Credit: Anton Goff

PVAMU to introduce new athletic director

Prairie View formally introduced Anton Goff as the new athletic director on Aug. 10. Goff was announced as the Panthers’ new athletic director last week. Goff was most recently at Northern Illinois where he had served as a senior associate athletic director. But Goff has also served as an athletic director at St. John’s, Hartford and Bowie State. He is replacing Dr. Donald Reed, who was fired last fall. His first official day on the job is Aug. 28.

