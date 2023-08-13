Wilmer E.M. Gilliam Memorial Public Library concludes Summer Programming with a Back-to-School Bash

WILMER, Texas – The City of Wilmer’s E.M. Gilliam Memorial Public Library had an active summer for residents this year.

The library offered a summer reading program and special activities from June 8 to July 28 to keep children and teens engaged and entertained during the summer months while they were out of school.

Special activities and events scheduled during the seven-week program were in addition to the library’s already regular story times and programs offered year round.

The summer events kicked off with a Petting Zoo in June, then hosted guest Professor Brainius on hand to teach children about science in a fun, interactive way.

Creature Teacher brought an amazing array of wild and rare animals, and the city’s police, fire, and public works departments along with ACE warehouse came together to offer a touch-a-truck event for the entire community.

In addition, and as an incentive for all the participants of the Summer Reading Program, Mad Science of Dallas brought a weeklong STEM CAMP.

“This was the first time these types of programs were introduced to our community, and it won’t be the last,” said E.M. Gilliam Memorial Public Library Director Nallely Navarro. “We want our community to be encouraged to read, we want to promote knowledge and learning in various areas, and above all, we want them to know that their library is here to help them achieve it all.”

The Wilmer Library ended its summer events last week with a Summer Reading Program party to reward all the attendees with food and prizes for all those who completed their SRP.