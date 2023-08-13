Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Bakers D’lite Inc.

Published

Bakers D'lite Inc. Sharonda Lawson
Sharonda Lawson

Bakers D’lite offers a vast variety of custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and treats for all budgets. Other companies may offer similar services, but Bakers D’lite’s service is the best and always comes with a personal touch. Voted the Best Bakery in Wylie in 2018 & 2020. Sharonda Lawson is a gifted baker and cake decorator, and she’s very passionate about her desserts. She places a lot of love and attention to detail into her custom creations. Sharonda is committed to offering high quality treats and service. Visit the bakery at 430 S HWY 78, 160, Wylie, (469) 969-0309, email: sweettreats@bakersdlite.com website: http://www.bakersdlite.com/

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Gaia's Cuisine Gaia's Cuisine

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Gaia’s Cuisine

Gaia’s Cuisine seasoning blend is a way to have that savory flavor with little to no sodium. You will be able to season your...

23 hours ago
Chopping Roots Food Truck Chopping Roots Food Truck

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Chopping Roots Food Truck

Chopping Roots Food truck provides all the favorite Plant-based foodie options, such as Soul food, Caribbean, African, and Standard American Favorites. It is 100%...

3 days ago
Urban Taste Catering Urban Taste Catering

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Urban Taste Catering

Urban Taste Catering is a full-service catering company located in Plano, Texas. The goal of Urban Taste Catering is to inspire their clients with...

4 days ago
Lonnie B’s Lemonade Lonnie B’s Lemonade

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Lonnie B’s Lemonade

Alanna is the Owner of Lonnie’s B Lemonade. She became a kid entrepreneur at the age of 8 years old. Lonnie began making lemonade...

5 days ago
Advertisement