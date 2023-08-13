Black Business: Bakers D’lite Inc.

Bakers D’lite offers a vast variety of custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and treats for all budgets. Other companies may offer similar services, but Bakers D’lite’s service is the best and always comes with a personal touch. Voted the Best Bakery in Wylie in 2018 & 2020. Sharonda Lawson is a gifted baker and cake decorator, and she’s very passionate about her desserts. She places a lot of love and attention to detail into her custom creations. Sharonda is committed to offering high quality treats and service. Visit the bakery at 430 S HWY 78, 160, Wylie, (469) 969-0309, email: sweettreats@bakersdlite.com website: http://www.bakersdlite.com/
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Gaia’s Cuisine seasoning blend is a way to have that savory flavor with little to no sodium. You will be able to season your...
Spotlight Story
Chopping Roots Food truck provides all the favorite Plant-based foodie options, such as Soul food, Caribbean, African, and Standard American Favorites. It is 100%...
Spotlight Story
Urban Taste Catering is a full-service catering company located in Plano, Texas. The goal of Urban Taste Catering is to inspire their clients with...
Spotlight Story
Alanna is the Owner of Lonnie’s B Lemonade. She became a kid entrepreneur at the age of 8 years old. Lonnie began making lemonade...