Superb Woman: Dr. Cheri Moore

Dr. Cheri Moore is an executive CEO strategist, coach, author, motivational speaker, forensic counselor, master herbalist, business coach and more. She is the chief executive officer of Moore TV Network and Dr Cheri Moore, LLC. Dr. Cheri is the author of more than 100 books and articles. She received her BS degree in political science and government at Pace University – Lupin School of Business and a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from the Christian Bible College & Seminary. She is available for Keynotes, Business Development Seminars, Business Strategy Seminars, Relationship Management Seminars, Marketing Seminars, Christian Seminars, Podcasts and TV Interviews. Dr. Cheri loves to travel, play chess, golf, ride horses, garden and she is an Executive Chef.
