Mamie Anne Hawkins

Mamie Anne Hawkins entered this earthly life on November 18, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born to Edwin Henry Thomas Sr. and Bonnie Mae Thomas. She attended and graduated from I.M. Terrell.

Mamie was devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. Her love and joyful spirit were felt throughout our entire family.

At an early age she accepted Jesus Christ to be her personal Lord and Savior. She was a faithful and devoted member of the body of Christ.

As life would have it Mamie and Charles Hawkins entered into a holy matrimony.

On Sunday August 27th, 2023 our beloved queen answered her call from her master and left this life for a life in eternity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mamie is proceeded in death by her mother Bonnie Mae Thomas and Father Edwin Henry Thomas Sr., brothers; Edwin H Thomas Jr., Lynn E. Thomas, Darryl R. Thomas, sisters; Demtra Powell, Ruth E. Johnson Nickerson, Doris J. Thomas.

Those left to cherish her memories, sister; Lynda F. Thomas Foreman, Kimberly D. Thomas, brother; Ronald W. Thomas Sr., children; Brain M. Hawkins, Adriane Hawkins Davis (Russell), Charlotte Hawkins (Greg), Pamela Hawkins, Charles R. Miller Jr. (Marquette), 17 grand children, and a host of relative and friends.