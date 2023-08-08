Connect with us

Patricia Lynette Richardson (February 16, 1959 – July 8, 2023)

Patricia Lynette Richardson

On February 16, 1959, Patricia Lynette Shackelford was born to Albert Shackelford and Mary Murray in Tyler, Texas. She was the fifth and youngest sibling of their children, Lloyd Murray, Abdul Mustafa, Michael Shackelford, and Lois Shackelford. Over time, she would then become an elder sibling to Marcus and Kevin Shackelford.

On February 2, 1974, Patricia and Cecil Jackson welcomed her eldest son, Kendall Shackelford into the world.  As time went on, wedding bells rang for Larry W. Wedgeworth Sr. and Patricia, and they were married in Holy Matrimony. During this union, Kendra Shackelford (May 4, 1977), Larry Wedgeworth Jr. (November 7, 1984), and Kevin Wedgeworth (November 20, 1990) were born. As time went on, she was joined in union with Darrell Richardson.

Patricia was a simple loving country girl living in a big city world. Her passion was spending quality time with her family, friends, and loved ones.

A major car accident caused many health issues that she bravely fought with the heart of a champion. She was called to rest on July 7, 2023.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Albert Shackelford, and Mary Murray, and siblings Michael and Kevin Shackelford. She is survived by her sons, Kendall Shackelford, Larry Wedgeworth Jr., and Kevin Wedgeworth; her daughter, Kendra Shackelford; granddaughters, Calandra Turner, Kyndall Shackelford, Dumond Wedgeworth and Kahliah Cox and Harmony Wedgeworth; brothers, sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends.

