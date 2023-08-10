Black Business: Lonnie B’s Lemonade

Alanna is the Owner of Lonnie’s B Lemonade. She became a kid entrepreneur at the age of 8 years old. Lonnie began making lemonade one day because she wanted her mother to stop drinking soda, and she really enjoyed making the fresh lemonade for her. She really enjoyed it so much that she started to make it for the family and eventually asked if she could sell it to family and friends. Now they sell all over the Houston Area. The most famous flavor is the Peach Mango Lemonade. Lonnie B’s Lemonade now has over 67 Flavors of lemonade and people are “LOVING EVERY SWEET TASTE” and you will too. Check out the website. https://lonniesblemonade.com/
