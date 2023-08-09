Dirk’s on His Way to Hall of Fame!

Dirk Nowitzki shared precious career moments Tuesday as he spoke to the media about his upcoming enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The Dallas Great humbly talked about his career where his legacy was established as part of the Dallas Mavericks organization; where he played his entire professional career.

Touching on the highs and lows of his career and of course on the Championship run in 2011, he also noted the challenges and uncertainties along the way, as well as establishing a work ethic that allowed him to fulfill his wildest dream. – Stewart Curet