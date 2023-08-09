Prairie View names new athletic director

BY HBCU SPORTS

PVAMU Athletics

Prairie View A&M University has selected Anton Goff as its new Athletics Director, the school announced Thursday.

Goff currently serves as Senior Associate Athletics Director at Northern Illinois University.

“We conducted an extensive national search for this position,” said Tomika P. LeGrande, the schools president. “Mr. Goff stood out, not only because of his extensive capabilities and experience in leading intercollegiate athletics in different settings –Division I programs, mid-majors, and HBCUs– but also because of his character.”

Goff has over 25 years of experience in athletic administration. Prior to his role at NIU, he served as Director of Athletics at St. John’s University the University of Hartford, and Bowie State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My plan is to make sure that we are providing the necessary resources for our staff and student-athletes to compete for championships, achieve success academically, and make a difference in the community,” he said. “I look forward to joining Panther Nation.”

Goff will begin his new duties at PVAMU on August 28.

Courtesy: Prairie View University