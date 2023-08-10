Superb Woman: Frances Jaye

Frances Jaye

Frances Jaye hails from Edinburgh, United Kingdom. The owner at Neo Soul Cafe, she attended C.L. Harper High, and the lady knows music and how to help everyone have a good time. She was an on air radio personality at several stations, including KNON 89.3, KRNB 105.7, and KOAI the Oasis. In 2002 she “turned her passion into possibility” and launched the premiere on-line radio station: The Neo Soul Cafe. She has shared her talents on numerous stages from Martha’s Vineyard, Super Bowl Weekend, Las Vegas and Austin Jazz Festivals, and My Black is Beautiful. She is a founding member of Solution DJ.