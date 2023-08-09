Connect with us

Black Business: The Invisible Bee Candle Company

the Invisible Bee Candle Company

The Invisible Bee Candle Company uses 100% pure beeswax which is rendered from honeycomb cappings. The yellow to golden colored beeswax has a natural honey and bee fragrance. 96% of all chronic illnesses are invisible. The Invisible Bee Candle Company was started in honor of all those suffering from chronic invisible illnesses. Visit the website to order and learn more about The Invisible Bee Candle Company. https://theinvisiblebeecandleco.com/

