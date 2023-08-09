Superb Woman: Khara Eichelberger

Khara Eichelberger is the Director of Strategic Sourcing for CBRE Global Workplace Solutions and she has also worked as a Strategic Procurement Manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Senior Contracts Negotiator at Lockheed Martin; and, Contract and Pricing Negotiator for Boeing. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Khara hails from St. Louis. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a Masters of Business Administration from Webster University. Khara is also a member of the National Black MBA Association and has Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt Certification.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Frances Jaye hails from Edinburgh, United Kingdom. The owner at Neo Soul Cafe, she attended C.L. Harper High, and the lady knows music and...
Superb Woman
Dr. Sheila Dean Brooks is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, marketing/PR Strategist and Emmy Award winning former TV newscaster. A 2023 inductee into the National Association...
Superb Woman
Tonya Muraguri is a strategic professional who helps companies achieve diverse client outcomes in sourcing and procurement. A senior manager of strategic sourcing at...
Superb Woman
By Cheryl SmithTexas Metro News Our Superb Women! 2021 was the “Year of the Woman,” especially the Black Woman! For 10 months, we dedicated...