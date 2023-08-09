Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Khara Eichelberger

Published

Khara Eichelberger

Khara Eichelberger is the Director of Strategic Sourcing for CBRE Global Workplace Solutions and she has also worked as a Strategic Procurement Manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Senior Contracts Negotiator at Lockheed Martin; and, Contract and Pricing Negotiator for Boeing. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Khara hails from St. Louis. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a Masters of Business Administration from Webster University. Khara is also a member of the National Black MBA Association and has Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt Certification.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Frances Jaye Frances Jaye

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Frances Jaye

Frances Jaye hails from Edinburgh, United Kingdom. The owner at Neo Soul Cafe, she attended C.L. Harper High, and the lady knows music and...

7 hours ago
Dr. Sheila Dean Brooks Dr. Sheila Dean Brooks

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Sheila Dean Brooks

Dr. Sheila Dean Brooks is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, marketing/PR Strategist and Emmy Award winning former TV newscaster.  A 2023 inductee into the National Association...

2 days ago
Tonya Muraguri Tonya Muraguri

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Tonya Muraguri

Tonya Muraguri is a strategic professional who helps companies achieve diverse client outcomes in sourcing and procurement. A senior manager of strategic sourcing at...

3 days ago
Superb women Superb women

Superb Woman

Superb Women July 2023

By Cheryl SmithTexas Metro News Our Superb Women! 2021 was the “Year of the Woman,” especially the Black Woman! For 10 months, we dedicated...

4 days ago
Advertisement