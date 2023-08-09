Superb Woman: Khara Eichelberger

Khara Eichelberger is the Director of Strategic Sourcing for CBRE Global Workplace Solutions and she has also worked as a Strategic Procurement Manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Senior Contracts Negotiator at Lockheed Martin; and, Contract and Pricing Negotiator for Boeing. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Khara hails from St. Louis. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a Masters of Business Administration from Webster University. Khara is also a member of the National Black MBA Association and has Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt Certification.