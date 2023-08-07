Mario Luis Leal (August 19, 1954 – July 17, 2023)

Mario Luis Leal

Mario Luis Leal was born August 19, 1954, to Mario and Rita Leal in Havana, Cuba. As a young man he immigrated to the USA and started a life with Gloria Falls-Leal in 1982. The marriage of 27 years. Mario was a jack of all trades: beginning with his own company, “International Satellite” as a technician, and later in his career development, computer programmer, electrician, construction worker, and truck driver.

Mario shared his faith and belief in God. He practiced his faith by giving food out to others and lending a helping hand. Preceded him in death his loving parents in Cuba; Mario P. Leal and Rita Ramos-Leal. Mario Leal leaves to cherish his two sons, Kenny L. Leal (Karla) and Kevin P. Leal (Shani). Mario legacy continues with his four grandchildren Jalynn, Kenzie, Elijah, and Kevin Jr. In Cuba he cherishes his two brothers; Andrés Leal, Gilberto Leal and one sister; Regla Leal, host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.