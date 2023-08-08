Superb Woman: Dr. Sheila Dean Brooks

Dr. Sheila Dean Brooks is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, marketing/PR Strategist and Emmy Award winning former TV newscaster. A 2023 inductee into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame, the highly-decorated Dr. Brooks is the Founder, President and CEO of SRB Communications, LLC. And an adjunct professor at the George Washington University College of Professional Studies. She received her BA in Communications from the University of Washington, a Masters in Political Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Communications, Culture and Media Studies from Howard University. Dr. Brooks is a consummate professional and highly sought after and respected speaker. A wife and mother, Dr. Brooks is a mentor across this country and around the world.