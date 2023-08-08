Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Sheila Dean Brooks

Published

Dr. Sheila Dean Brooks

Dr. Sheila Dean Brooks is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, marketing/PR Strategist and Emmy Award winning former TV newscaster.  A 2023 inductee into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame, the highly-decorated Dr. Brooks is the Founder, President and CEO of SRB Communications, LLC. And an adjunct professor  at the George Washington University College of Professional Studies.  She received her BA in Communications from the University of Washington, a Masters in Political Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Communications, Culture and Media Studies from Howard University.  Dr. Brooks is a consummate professional and highly sought after and respected speaker.  A wife and mother, Dr. Brooks is a mentor across this country and around the world.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Khara Eichelberger Khara Eichelberger

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Khara Eichelberger

Khara Eichelberger is the Director of Strategic Sourcing for CBRE Global Workplace Solutions and she has also worked as a Strategic Procurement Manager at...

5 hours ago
Tonya Muraguri Tonya Muraguri

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Tonya Muraguri

Tonya Muraguri is a strategic professional who helps companies achieve diverse client outcomes in sourcing and procurement. A senior manager of strategic sourcing at...

2 days ago
Superb women Superb women

Superb Woman

Superb Women July 2023

By Cheryl SmithTexas Metro News Our Superb Women! 2021 was the “Year of the Woman,” especially the Black Woman! For 10 months, we dedicated...

3 days ago
Elder Demetrice Smith Elder Demetrice Smith

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Elder Demetrice Smith

Demetrice Smith is an author, entrepreneur, mentor and church elder. A community activist with over 20 years of experience in Training & Curriculum Facilitation...

3 days ago
Advertisement