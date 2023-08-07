Superb Woman: Tonya Muraguri

Tonya Muraguri is a strategic professional who helps companies achieve diverse client outcomes in sourcing and procurement. A senior manager of strategic sourcing at CBRE, she has also enjoyed stints at Texas Instruments, Capital One Auto Finance and Alcatel-Lucent, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a Master of Business Administration from Amberton University. As the president of the Metropolitan Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she is also a member of the Dallas Chapter of the Institute for Supply Management, Collin County NAACP, National Society of Black Engineers and The Dallas Foundation. Tonya also served as chair of the Lone Star Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc.
