Editorial

National Urban League Condemns Desantis’ Censorship of AP Psychology

Published

Staff Report

On Friday, National Urban League President and CEO, Marc H. Morial, strongly criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his actions regarding the censorship of an Advanced Placement psychology course. Morial characterized this move as “simple-minded pandering to bigotry and homophobia,” expressing concern over its implications.

“Governor DeSantis is waging a campaign of hatred against marginalized people in Florida,” Morial said. “His ‘Don’t Say Gay’ crusade, like his assault on racial justice and history, is a desperate ploy to perpetuate a warped vision of the nation that mollifies his extremist supporters.

“He is, once again, sacrificing the education of Florida’s students on the altar of his own ego,” said Morial, who harshly criticized DeSantis’ censorship of AP’s African-American history curriculum earlier this year.  “He continues to weaponize grievance and intolerance and sabotage sincere efforts to remedy discrimination.”

Morial emphasized that the National Urban League and its Florida affiliates remain steadfast in their commitment to combating DeSantis’ deceptive actions with truth. They are resolute in their mission to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion in all facets of American life, ensuring that these core values are protected and upheld.

Written By

