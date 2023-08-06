$1 million Mega Millions ticket won in Tyler as jackpot grows to record number

A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn’t stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)(Ted Shaffrey / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By Zaeem Shaikh

Although no one won the record jackpot in the Friday Mega Millions drawing, a Texan came away with a $1 million prize.

The winner, who remained anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at SSA Super Food Mart, 2030 W. Gentry Parkway, in Tyler, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning numbers were 11-30-45-52-56-20.

Eight other people won the game’s second tier prize with five matching numbers in Tennessee, Michigan, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York and Oklahoma.

With no one winning the jackpot prize, it has now grown to $1.55 billion in the next drawing on Tuesday, potentially the largest ever in the game’s history, Mega Millions said in a release. The cash value is estimated at about $757.2 million.

In 2018, a person in South Carolina won the biggest jackpot of about $1.54 billion.

Tuesday’s drawing will be the 32nd in the current sequence as the last jackpot was won in New York on April 18.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m., Mega Millions said.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas- at the bottom.

