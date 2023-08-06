Bystanders Took Photos and Videos of a Dead Child as They Drove Past His Lifeless Body Sprawled on a Texas Street for Nearly 2 Hours. Several Now Charged.

By Taylor Ardrey

Multiple people were arrested in connection to the aftermath of the shooting of a teen in Marshall, Texas, whose body was abandoned in the street for hours, according to reports.

Fifty-year-old Alexander, 32-year-old Diamond Roach, and 24-year-old Tyra Valentine were charged with misdemeanor failure to report human remains, Law and Crime reported, citing court documents. Two minors who were not publicly identified were also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for robbery.

The trio was arrested and charged with failure to report remains in connection to the shooting of a 16-year-old in Marshall, Texas. (KLTV/Screenshot)

When officers responded to Alexander Street in the early hours of June 7, they discovered a Black child with a gunshot wound to the chest, KLTV reported. The 16-year-old victim was dead when police arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m.

During their investigation, authorities learned that the child’s body was on the 1800 block for nearly two hours before they came, the outlet reported, adding that bystanders driving past would take photos and videos of the deceased juvenile.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Investigation showed that the young male had been lying in the street for over an hour and a half before authorities were notified,” the police department said in a press release, per BDCRadio. “During that time, vehicles drove around the body, and some individuals took photos and video recordings of the body.”

An investigation into the incident is underway, and more details are expected to be released. Morrison, the sole person out of the trio of adults who has a court date, is set for arraignment in mid-September, per Law and Crime.

Marshall is about 150 miles away from Dallas.