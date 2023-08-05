Aaliyah Cymone Calloway-Cummings (February 24, 1996 – July 17, 2023)

Aaliyah Cymone Calloway-Cummings was born on February 24, 1996, to Andrea Gillins (Calloway) & Todd Cummings.

She accepted Christ as her Lord & Savior at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church on July 8, 2001. With her family, she joined Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in 2011. She was active in various aspects of the church’s IMPACT Youth Ministry such as the Praise & Worship Team, IMPACT Choir, and CRAVE Youth Conference.

Aaliyah was educated at Universal Academy (Irving Campus) & Cedar Hill High School. She earned her high school diploma at New Beginnings Preparatory Academy in 2015.

Aaliyah began working for Charter Communications (Spectrum) in 2021 as a Rep I Customer Service- Billing representative, where she worked diligently until her passing.

Many would describe her as a generous, fun-loving, life of the party. Aaliyah, with her bright eyes & vibrant spirit, loved God, people, music, and word puzzle games.

ADVERTISEMENT

She passed from this world on July 17, 2023. In honoring her benevolent wishes, the gift of life was shared with many lives in need through organ and tissue donation.

She was preceded in death by two grandfathers Bobby Cummings & Milton Bussey, four Great Grandparents, Andrew & Alzemia Calloway and Sam & Ruth Bussey, and one Uncle, Gregory Calloway.Her spirit will forever be loved by her survivors, her parents, Andrea & Lonndi Gillins and Todd & Latasha Cummings; her Siblings, Caleb Logan, Shadáe Cummings, Todd Cummings Jr, Clifford Cummings; her grandparents, Alleanor Calloway-Weaver, Bobbie Cummings, Loraine & Roy McKinzie, Linda Vardiman, and Earvin Doss; her godparents, Helen McGlothin, Gregory & Chiniqua Newsome, and Sara McMillion; her aunts, Chandra Weaver, Felicia Bussey, Veronica High, Rhonda Norris, Tyosha Turner, Montessa Bussey, Amariah Doss & Rebekah Doss and uncles, Seneca Surrell, Shedrick Collins. Elijah Doss & Jason Doss; “Aaliyoncè Squad”- Sharrzan Clay, Sandra Trimble, Alvina Swanson and Tito Whitfield-Long; and a host of beloved great & great-great aunts & uncles, cousins, and special friends.