Spotlight Story

Black Business: Tab Boutique

Published

Tab Boutique

TAB Boutique is an online boutique that ships out of Dallas, TX. TAB is here to help you add the finishing touch to any outfit. They’re your one-stop shop for all things trendy such as accessories, handbags, and apparel. TAB hopes you will have an amazing shopping experience with them. Be sure to follow them on their social media accounts below for all updates and promotions. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thetabboutique/ Instagram: @thetabboutique. Visit the website. https://thetabboutique.com/ email: thetabboutique@gmail.com

