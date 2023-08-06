Connect with us

Superb Women: Elder Demetrice Smith

Elder Demetrice Smith

Demetrice Smith is an author, entrepreneur, mentor and church elder. A community activist with over 20 years of experience in Training & Curriculum Facilitation & Design, Leadership Development and Professional Business Coaching, she frequently develops customized corporate and individualized training programs and seminars. A graduate of Texas Wesleyan University with Bachelor’s Degrees in Political Science and Communication, she also has a Master of Science Degree in Global Leadership and a Doctorate of Business Administration with an emphasis on Leadership Development from Walden University. Elder Smith is an ordained minister. As Director of The Potter’s House Dallas Chapter of Best Buddies, she is also the Founder and CEO of Creeping Vines Online, dedicated to mental health awareness, education, and assessment. A proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, check out her book at

https://demetricesmith.com/product/serving-from-below-book

