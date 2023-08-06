Superb Women July 2023

By Cheryl Smith

Texas Metro News

Our Superb Women!

2021 was the “Year of the Woman,” especially the Black Woman! For 10 months, we dedicated this space to uplifting Black women and spreading a message that we need to show love and empower people with love instead of destroying them with hate and disrespect. We celebrate Black Women and call them SUPERB! AND WE ARE KEEPING THE CELEBRATION GOING FOREVER! We love you Black Queens!

SONCERIA “SONNY” MESSIAH-JILES

Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah-Jiles hails from McNair, Texas and she is the chief executive officer of the Houston Defender Network. She purchased the Houston Defender at age 27 in 1981. Sonny has enjoyed stints at KHOU/ KPRC/KRIV, Xerox and Houston Chronicle. A graduate of the University of Houston with a BA Degree in Political Science and Economics/Journalism, she is the past chair and current board member of the National Newspaper Publishers Association and she has won numerous awards for journalism and community service. Sonny sits on the advisory board of the Texas Southern University School of Communication and she also received the Ida B. Wells Award from the National Association of Black Journalists.

RUTH ALLEN OLLISON

ADVERTISEMENT

A graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Ruth Allen Allison studied at the University of North Texas. She was the first African American female news director in a top 10 market for her work at KDAF and spent over 20 years in broadcast journalism in various positions. A long-time member of the National Association of Black Journalists, she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. Dr. Ruth studied Spirituality and Transforming Community at Wesley Theological Seminary and pastor of Beulah Land Church in Houston.

LACHON JACOBS

Lachon Jacobs has taught in Dallas Independent School District for almost 20 years. Hailing from Slidell, LA, she received her BS degree Family and Consumer Sciences/Human Sciences from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education degree in Curriculum and Instruction in Technology from Grand Canyon University. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Lachon is the 2022-2023 Basileus (President) of the Alpha Xi Omega Chapter and a board member of the Ivy and Pearl Foundation of Dallas. Lachon served on the Dallas Arboretum’s Black Heritage Celebration Honorary Council committee.

CHRISTEN O’NEAL

Christen O’Neal is the lead consultant at Strategique: Unique Strategies/Unique Solutions. Previously she worked as the HR Development Specialist at the Potter’s House of North Dallas. She has also enjoyed stints as HR Coordinator at Baylor University Medical Center; HR Coordinator at Baylor Health Care System; Benefits Analyst at CompuCom and Org. Development Coordinator at On-Target Supplies & Logistics. Brilliant, talented and a born leaders, she is a graduate of David W. Carter High School, she received her Bachelor’s Degree and Master of Science Degree in Organizations and Strategy at the University of Texas at Dallas.

MARETTA LAVALLAIS COLLINS

Maretta Lavallais Collins is Executive Director at Women of Purpose Foundation. She has Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Paul Quinn College and

also she has worked toward a graduate degree in Human Resource Management at Dallas Baptist University. She has enjoyed stints as Lead Coach at Tarrant County College District, Owner/Consultant at Mayeaux & Associates, Executive Director of Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc., Vice President at Paul Quinn College, and Area Development Director for UNCF.

ANDREA WILEY

Andrea Wiley is a Professional Educator, Coach, Curriculum Specialist, and Freelance Writer. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and Education from University of Texas at Austin where she was an honor student. She also received her Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from Teachers College at Columbia University. She has worked at Richardson West Junior High, Yang Huang Qing International High School, and Frisco ISD. Andrea cares about students and their learning experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHERYL GILLESPIE

Cheryl Gillespie is Dallas’ finest! She attended David W. Carter High School and Human Service Magnet School. Cheryl went on to study at Dallas Baptist University, EL Centro College, Paul Quinn College and Texas Woman’s University. A social worker by profession, Cheryl is a people person who knows no strangers. She’s spiritually grounded, organized, community oriented, socially-conscious and involved with a volunteer spirit. Stylish, confident, fun-loving, beautiful and a joy to be around; her infectious laughter makes her the life of any gathering. Cheryl is also an influencer. Her impeccable style will have you camera-ready at any gathering.

DOREEN HILBURN

Doreen Hilburn is a world traveler. A native Jersey Girl, she graduated from East Orange High School and then she was off to Kean University. She has enjoyed stints at Con-Way Freight, and Envoy Airlines. A mother and grandmother, Doreen loves music and having fun, but she also loves taking care of business. Doreen is known for a sweet personality that is friendly and courteous, but also no-nonsense. She is a team player but also a born leader, who can stand on her own and perform at the highest standard.

BETTY “BOO ” SMITH

Betty Smith hails from Tallahassee, FL and graduated from Godby High School before going on to study at Florida A&M University where she was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Affectionately known as “Boo,” Betty is a recent retiree who was known for being efficient, productive and a team player. She enjoys traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and doing community service work. An active member of the Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, and her church; Betty works hard and smart. There’s no drama with her and she’s very dependable, loving and supportive.

STEFANIE MAJOR MCGREGOR

Stefanie Major McGregor is a shareholder and co-chair of the commercial litigation section in the Dallas office of Godwin Bowman PC. She received a B.S. in Political Science from Texas A&M University and she received a J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans School of Law in 2002. Stefanie has been honored six times with selection to Thomson Reuters’ Texas Rising Stars, which recognizes the top young attorneys in the State of Texas. She has served as an appellate attorney for Baron & Budd, P.C. and a senior research attorney for the Louisiana Supreme Court. Stefanie is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers,The Network of Empowered Women and J.L. Turner Legal Association. She is a former member of the Junior League of Dallas and a volunteer for Genesis Women’s Shelter and Promise House.

CHELSEA LENORA WHITE

Chelsea Lenora White is the Business Manager and Entertainment Editor of the Houston Forward Times. A native Texas, hailing from Houston where she attended the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, she earned her bachelor’s degree in music at Loyola University in New Orleans. From there, she went on to become a national charting recording artist, showcasing her writing and vocal skills. Chelsea Lenora is smart (graduated with honors), beautiful (actually gorgeous), and you have to check out some of her music and performance! She is also socially-conscious, actively engaged in her community and a champion of the Black Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

BRANDY STAR MERRIWEATHER

Brandy Star Merriweather’s name is so appropriate because she is definitely a star. Young, gifted and Black, Brandy is an entrepreneur, business leader and student. Brandy is Founder and Senior Publicist of BStarPR where she led publicity efforts for top brand and GenZ digital creators. Hailing from Atlanta, GA, she attended St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School, Grayson High School and Clark Atlanta University – studying Marketing & Publicity, International Business. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Brandy is a senior public relations executive for the Merriweather Company – BStarPR and she has also enjoyed stints as an associate account manager at Fuse, a junior publicist at BIZ 3 Publicity and as a College Marketer at Sony Music Entertainment; among others. Personality, professionalism and work ethic; she’s got it all!

TIA MITCHELL

You’re going to be seeing and hearing a lot more from Tia Mitchell, especially as we head into the 2024 election. Hailing from Louisville, KY, she is a Washington correspondent and staff writer at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You might have also seen her on the Washington Journal team on C-Span. Previously this NABJ member worked as the Statehouse Bureau Chief for the Florida Times Union; and Reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Florida A&M University where she became a member of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. A solid team player, she is a born leader with impeccable work ethic and integrity.

TAMMY THOMAS

Tammy Thomas hails from Dallas where she went to Justin F. Kimball and Booker T. Washington High School Music Guild, and studied at Dallas College and American Broadcasting School. You may remember her as part of the morning team, providing excitement and information on Soul 73 KKDA; news and traffic anchor on K!04, KRNB, KTVT, 107.5 The Oasis, KRLD, and KZPS. Tammy’s vast experience includes Traffic Anchor/Producer at Total Traffic & Weather Network; Certified Personal Trainer at Crunch Fitness, News Anchor at WBLS Radio; and independent contractor for Service Broadcasting.

LETITIA SCOTT JACKSON

Letitia Scott Jackson is a published author, public speaker, musician, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. Hailing from Cedar Grove, LA, she is making things happen in the DFW. She attended Linden High School and studied at Texas A&M University. Letitia founded the non-profit, Keeping Families Connected, out of a personal desire to make meaningful contributions to the lives of those who are incarcerated and the family members they are separated from. Letitia has a servant’s heart. She cares and she gives of her many talents and gifts.

MINISTER PEGGY S. WILLIAMS

Minister Peggy S. Williams is a proud mother and grandmother, and she is the Senior Associate Pastor at Dallas’ New Hope Baptist Church. A graduate of the Southern Baptist Institute of Dallas, Tex, receiving diplomas for Basic and Advanced Religious studies in 1981—1989, she was licensed to preach in 2000. Minister Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in Evangelism from the Rialto Community Bible College, Rialto, Cal. She is a retired licensed Vocational Nurse with more than 35 years’ experience in the field. She has been a member of New Hope Baptist Church since January 2002. Minister Williams is currently a student at the Dallas Baptist University, studying Christian Ministries.

ADVERTISEMENT

JAZZY GLADNEY

Jazzy Gladney is Jaslynne Morae. She is talented, beautiful and smart. This young entrepreneur is a designer extraordinaire. She designs custom and wedding gowns, among other items — just give her a chance and she will have you camera and runway-ready. Interestingly, she is always camera ready too! She could design, create and model all of her trendsetting, glamorous creations. A graduate of Plano East Senior High School, she attended Collin College and studied fashion at the University of North Texas. Check her out on Instagram. She’s everywhere!

ERICA R. HUGHES

The Honorable Erica R. Hughes was Appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland as a U.S. Immigration Judge in 2021. She was the first African American female to serve as presiding Judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law # 3, serving from 2019-2021. She was the first African American and female Judge for Harris County Veterans Court from 2019-2021. Erica received her B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Prairie View A&M University and her J.D. from Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University. She joined the United States Army, worked at State Farm Insurance and was a professor at San Jacinto College. She is a board member for the Association of Women Attorneys Foundation, Youth Worship Director at Higher Dimension Church and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

DR. BETTY HILL STEWART

Dr. Betty Hill Stewart is Provost, Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs at UNT Dallas. Dr. Stewart is a graduate of Mississippi State University (BS) and Carnegie-Mellon University (PhD). Prior to her time with UNT Dallas, Dr. Stewart served as provost for Midwestern State University (MSU), where a science lab was named in her honor. She served as vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL; as a dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at MSU; and as department chair and professor of chemistry at Austin College in Sherman, Tex.

DR. SYLVIA TRENT-ADAMS

Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams was the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Surgeon General of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps., then the first Black woman to rise to the level of Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health. The first Black woman and the seventh president of HSC, she joined the Commissioned Corps, retiring in 2020 as Rear Admiral Upper Half. She was a nurse officer in the U.S. Army and a research nurse at the University of Maryland. She was Deputy Associate Administrator for the HIV/AIDS Bureau, Health Resources and Services Administration. She earned the International Red Cross Florence Nightingale Medal and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. She received her BS in Nursing from Hampton University, a MS in Nursing and Health Policy from the University of Maryland Baltimore, and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is a member of the U.S. Army ROTC Hall of Fame.

VERSINIA S. GOODEN

Versinia S. Gooden is a true servant leader. Currently the director of Academic Credentialing and Compliance at Texas Woman’s University she is a member of Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education, Phi Kappa Phi and National Association of Student Personnel Administrators; to name a few. Soon you will be calling her “Dr. Gooden!” She studied early childhood education/English at Henderson State University and received her BS degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Phoenix and Med in Higher Education Administration w/ concentration in Student Affairs from the University of North Texas. She is pursuing a doctorate degree in philosophy from Texas Woman’s University in Education, Leadership and Organization – Higher Education Track.

KATRICIA EAGLIN

Katricia Eaglin is Dallas Black Dance Academy’s Academy Director. A Dallas native, she graduated from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, received her BFA in Dance with a minor in Business Foundations from the University of North Texas and earned a Master’s Degree in Biblical Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary. She is an ABT certified instructor and has taught on tour with the company. She also created and produced the Academy’s first Espresso Nutcracker. While a member of DBDT, this Alpha Kappa Alpha woman performed with the Dallas Opera’s “Porgy and Bess” and Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s collaboration with Dallas Theatre Center in “The Wiz” in 2021. She has also performed for the King of Ghana and Winnie Mandela.

ELSIE THURMAN

Elsie Thurman serves on the board of directors of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. She is a Zoning & Permitting Specialist with LUPZ Land Use Planning & Zoning Services LLC and previously worked as a paralegal for K&L Gates, Project Analyst for Holigan Land Development, IT Specialist at IBM Global Service and Business Analyst for Comp USA. She is a servant leader who has volunteered her time at Dallas CASAl, DISD Mentor Program and Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. Elsie is committed, concerned and involved. She excels in the workplace and in the community.

DAWN FINLEY WATT

Dawn Finley Watt received her Bachelor of Business Administration and MBA degrees from Florida A&M University. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (YES, she is the BADST) , Dawn is the Director of Strategy & Operations at Astellas Pharma. She has been a business consultant for Systems Evolution, Inc; owner of The Posh Spot; Business Capability Consultant and Wise Think Health Solutions; Business Process Consultant at CF Real Estate Services; Organizational Change Manager at The Coca Cola Company; and others. Smart, talented, gorgeous and a joy to be around, Dawn is also a member of the FAMU National Alumni Association -Dallas Fort Worth Chapter.

TAMARA GARDNER

TaMara Gardner is the Co-Founder of Legacy Corridor Urban Professional Network /LCUPN. Hailing from Rochester PA, she is the Vice President – PNC Financial Services Group Her prior work experience includes as North America Workforce Management Leader at Concentrix; IBM Global Workforce Management – Manager at IBM Corporation; Operations Manager at Verizon Business Global; and Call Center Services at APAC and MCI. Community-spirited and oriented, TaMara is engaging, organized, strategic, meticulous and highly respected in the workplace and the community. A people person; TaMara is a team player and a strong leader.

IRIS COBBS

Iris Cobbs is a Project Accountant at Irwin Steel LLC. She has also worked as a Senior Bookkeeper at Spectrum Resource Group. Iris has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from DeVry University. A longtime volunteer and Senior Team Lead at Koinonia Christian Center Church, Iris is a consummate professional who is a notary and is skilled in tax compliance, payroll administration, account reconciliation, and construction accounting; among other areas.

CLAUDETTE WARD

Claudette Ward is an executive and leadership coach with more than 30 years as an Executive and Human Resource professional. She has enjoyed stints as Executive Leadership Coach at R Focus LLC; Vice President and Director of Human Resources at Transamerica; Director of Human Resources at Baxter/Allegiance Healthcare. She received her BBA in Management and Masters in Human Relations and Business from Amberton University. She also studied Leadership Coaching at Georgetown University. A servant leader and community volunteer for several groups, including Make-A-Wish North Texas, National Kidney Foundation, Operation Kindness, Leukemia Texas, United Way Worldwide and Toys 4 Tots. Check out her website at http://www.therightfocus.com

DR. LUCY BROWN HOUSTON

Dr. Lucy Brown Houston is an Educational Consultant at LINCC – Learning in a Cultural Context, L.L.C. She has enjoyed stints as an Adjunct Professor at Dallas College, African Literacy Teach at the South Dallas Cultural Center and as an educator in Dallas ISD and at Choice Leadership Academy. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in African American studies and completed one year of law school at Indiana University. She studied law at Valparaiso University School of Law; received her Master of Education and Doctor of Education from Texas A&M University -Commerce. She is a community leader and volunteer – serving as a Literacy curriculum writer and teacher at Pan African Connection and Art Gallery.

NATALIE FREEMAN

Natalie Freeman received her Associates Degree from Dallas College, Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from UTA, Master of Arts in Education from Dallas Baptist University and her certification in Secondary School Administration/Principalship from Lamar University. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Natalie participated in programs with the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists (formerly Communicators). She has worked Career Readiness for Dallas ISD; as an educator in Irving ISD and Life Schools; and, Research Analyst for Time Warner Cable, KTVT-TV and Fox Sports. She is now College Career Readiness Coordinator at DESOTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT.

KHALILAH FRASURE

Khalilah Frasure hails from Oakland, CA, where she attended Oakland Technical High School and later attended Dallas College and Paul Quinn College, where she studied arts and sciences and communication. Khalilah was a member of the student National Association of Black Journalists Chapter at Paul Quinn, and she participated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists Urban Journalism Workshop. She also interned at Urban Art Literary Society. A Navy veteran, wife and mother, Khalilah is smart, talented, creative and loving. Talk about spiritually grounded, loving, compassionate and supportive, Khalilah is the sister everyone wants to have! Everyone just loves her!

CAROL CARAWAY

Sweet, loyal and committed are just a few words used to describe Carol Caraway. She is a real jewel who is living her best life. Hailing from Tyler, TX, Carol is a longtime employee of The Dallas Morning News, beginning her journey last century and coming up on 34 years in 2024! Today she is the Office Administration Chief. Carol attended South Oak Cliff High School. There’s nothing petty about this woman. She knows her job, and she does it. Carol is meticulous and very observant. Her family is important to her and she is so important to so many. She is superb.