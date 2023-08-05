Black Business: House of Aama

House of Aama, established in 2015, is a Los Angeles-based brand that creates timeless garments with nostalgic references, drawing inspiration from historical research and storytelling to explore the folkways of the Black experience. House of Aama is not just another clothing business. House of Aama is the spiritual expression of mother and daughter design duo, Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka. Visit the website. https://houseofaama.com/ email: Info@houseofaama.com