FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: What if you were 100% committed?

I received an email this weekend that asked this question about manifesting the life you desire. So much rhetoric is devoted to achieving a life of balance, perfection and that if you work hard, you can have everything you want. There are endless courses, podcasts, events, and seminars dedicated to teaching people how to have the life of their dreams. Everywhere we turn, it looks like people are living their best lives.

We are driven to work long hours so that we can make money to enjoy these pleasures. If you didn’t know any better, you would believe that Americans are some of the happiest people in the world and yet, data proves otherwise. “More than half of Americans (54%) say money has caused unhappiness. Unhappiness about money is most common among higher earners.”

Many would like to say that money is the problem. It’s the love of money (1 Timothy 6:10). When making money becomes our sole focus, we are placing it above our relationship with God. It becomes an idol in our lives.

We need to examine what are we committed to. The Bible says, “For where your treasure is, there your heart [your wishes, your desires; that on which your life centers] will be also.” (Matthew 6:21 AMP) What would it look like if we were committed to our relationship with God the same way we are committed to our brands or our businesses? The same way we are committed to our cars or our clothing? The same way we are committed to our significant others or seeking that special someone?

When your iPhone or Android doesn’t work, you don’t look for guidance on how to fix it from the makers of Vizio or Panasonic televisions. You would seek information from those who created the invention. Seeking something other than what understands how it is made or the way it functions only creates confusion, delays, or ultimately, an inoperable phone.

Many of us are stuck because we are receiving advice from individuals who are limited, have no connection, and are out of power like a broken phone. Instead, it would make sense to learn from your Creator and read the manual that is available to serve as a guide for your life. No relationship grows with only two hours of attention weekly. Your relationship with God must extend beyond your Sunday morning service if you want to be effective in fulfilling God’s purpose and plan for your life.

I love the way the Message Bible phrases it : “If God gives such attention to the appearance of wildflowers—most of which are never even seen—don’t you think he’ll attend to you, take pride in you, do his best for you? What I’m trying to do here is to get you to relax, to not be so preoccupied with getting, so you can respond to God’s giving. People who don’t know God and the way he works fuss over these things, but you know both God and how he works. Steep your life in God-reality, God-initiative, God-provisions. Don’t worry about missing out. You’ll find all your everyday human concerns will be met.” (Matthew 6:30-33)

When we put God’s business first, God will put our business first. We spend so much time chasing things that the world has told us are important and we are missing the most important thing. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it : ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matthew 22:36-40) As we love God, our love for others also changes and grows.

Realize that who you do life with is critical. It can determine everything: “I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing. (John 15:5)

Don’t allow the world to sell you a bag of distractions that destroy your destiny. Choose wisely.

Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew is the President of Soulstice Consultancy and the Founder of the Reconciliation and Restoration Foundation. She is also the author of four books and the host of the Tapestry podcast.