Ola Mae Cooper (July 31, 1934 – July 28, 2023)

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anoints my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Psalm 23 (KJV)

Ola Mae Cooper was born July 31, 1934 to Frank Morgan and Allie Mae Walker. She was the baby girl of seven children. Ola matriculated through the Dallas Independent School District.

She married K. C. Cooper, Sr., and they shared a family of 9 children. She and Deacon Cooper were charter members of Concord Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor E. K. Bailey. She later attended Star of Hope Baptist Church where Reverend Charles Henderson, Sr. served as the Pastor.

Ola Mae enjoyed vacationing, fishing, cooking, and playing cards with family and friends. She was a huge Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan, and she also enjoyed cheering on Tiger Woods and Serena Williams in their respective sports. Ola Mae rarely missed a game.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is preceded in death by: her husband, K. C. Cooper, Sr.; daughter, Flominda Cooper; son, Jerry Cooper; parents, Frank Morgan and Allie Mae Walker Jackson; sisters, Mattie Carter, Martha Oaks, and Lucille Washington Dodd; brothers, Gill Brown and Arthur Lee Jackson; and friend/sister, Mary Tanner Sneed.

Ola Mae leaves to cherish her memories: children, Dianne Cooper, Pamela Collins (Windell), Patrick Cooper, Billy Cooper (Dorothy), K. C. Cooper, Jr. (LaJuanda), Ronald Wayne Cooper (Thelma), and Youlanda Woodard; sister, Maedine Morgan; 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren; 2 godchildren; best friend, Carrie Washington; faithful friend and neighbor, Patricia Young; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.