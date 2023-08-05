Superb Woman: Kayla Jones

Kayla Jones is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Beyond Ashes, LLC Counseling & Consulting Services. She attended Prairie View A&M University, received her Bachelor’s Degree from Texas Woman’s University and then went on to receive a Masters in Education in Counseling from the University of North Texas. Kayla has worked for Juvenile Justice Department, Behavioral health hospitals, Community Mental Health Agencies, and is currently a school counselor. With the heart of a servant, Kayla is making a difference.
