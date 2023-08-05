Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kayla Jones

Published

Kayla Jones
Kayla Jones

Kayla Jones is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Beyond Ashes, LLC Counseling & Consulting Services. She attended Prairie View A&M University, received her Bachelor’s Degree from Texas Woman’s University and then went on to receive a Masters in Education in Counseling from the University of North Texas. Kayla has worked for Juvenile Justice Department, Behavioral health hospitals, Community Mental Health Agencies, and is currently a school counselor. With the heart of a servant, Kayla is making a difference.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dr. Karen Hollie-Smith Dr. Karen Hollie-Smith

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Karen Hollie-Smith

Dr. Karen Hollie-Smith established Grace International Seminary in 2007 and later Lifeway Church of Dallas was founded with her as the senior pastor. Dr....

1 day ago
Latonia Brown Latonia Brown

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Latonia Brown

Latonia Brown attended Prairie View A&M University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and was president of the Social Work Action...

2 days ago
C. Joy Campbell C. Joy Campbell

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: C. Joy Campbell

C. Joy Campbell, LCDC, is a prominent figure in her community through community service and ministry. Born and raised in Dallas, Joy received her...

3 days ago
Machell Allums Machell Allums

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Machelle Allums

Machelle Allums is the Director/Senior Underwriter at Seneca Insurance Company. She has also enjoyed stints at Union Standard Insurance Group, Ace Insurance Company, Nationwide...

3 days ago
Advertisement