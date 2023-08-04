Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business : Sydney’s Sweets

Sweets

Sydney’s Sweets is a custom cake shop and retail bakery in Long Island, NY born out of a love for baking owned by Sydney Perry. Sydney’s Sweets is a place where sugar and smiles come together to create a truly special experience. All of their cupcakes are baked from scratch using delicious family recipes. They offer personalized desserts for all events and ship select treats nationwide through their online store. Get yours today. https://www.sydneyssweets.com/ (516) 456-3283 sydney@sydneyssweets.com

