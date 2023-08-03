Mandatory: Keeping our hands on the plow

By E. Faye Williams

It is now clear that we can no longer say we are making progress on race relations in America. We’re going backward. Every day we find ourselves nearly speechless regarding what comes out of the mouths of so many people who call themselves leaders.

Let us just stick with Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had at least four years to observe extreme madness coming out of the White House and around the nation. We had an election in 2020 and had begun to believe the American people wanted to work toward semi-normalcy where most people desired to move forward and at least inching toward equality and basic human rights for all of us.

E. Faye Williams is president of The Dick Gregory Society, www.thedickgregorysociety.org. TriceEdneyWire.com

