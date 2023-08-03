Rep. John Lewis Forever stamp unveiled at Morehouse College

By Courier Newsroom

Rep. John Lewis was honored July 21 with the unveiling of new Forever stamp. The ceremony, held at Morehouse College, provided the public a look of the new stamp which pays homage to the political figure and Civil Rights legend.

The stamp features a photograph of Lewis taken by Marco Grob in 2013 for Time magazine. Lewis’s name is at the bottom of the stamp. The words “USA” and “Forever” appear in the stamp’s top left corner. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.

Notable figures in attendance included, Alfre Woodard, Sen. Raphael Warnock, Martin Luther King III, Linda Earley Chastang, president and chief executive officer of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation; Michael Collins, chair of the board for the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation; Peggy Wallace Kennedy, and former Atlanta mayors, Bill Campbell, and Shirley Franklin.

Devoted to equality and justice for all Americans, Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he helped achieve in the 1960s. Lewis was a staunch and unwavering believer in and advocate for nonviolent protests. The recipient of more than 50 honorary degrees, he was called a “saint” by Time magazine and “the conscience of the Congress,” by his colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis was the face of the Nashville Student Movement, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, an original Freedom Rider, and one of the keynote speakers at the 1963 March on Washington. He served as executive director of the Voter Education Project; as associate director of ACTION, the federal volunteer agency that oversaw the Peace Corps and VISTA; and as a member of the Atlanta City Council. He was also the best-selling author of several books, including the “March” comic book series and the inspiring autobiography, “Walking With the Wind.”

Elected to represent Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986, Lewis garnered the support needed to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1991, sponsored the legislation that created the 54-mile-long Selma-to-Montgomery National Historic Trail, and worked for more than a decade to establish the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, by President Barack Obama.

Throughout his life, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call “good trouble,” even in the face of hatred and violence.