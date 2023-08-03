Black Business: Reminiscent Luxe

Reminiscent Luxe is a high-end candle brand inspired by the rich essence of 90s R&B and Hip Hop. The mission of Reminiscent Luxe is to create spaces all over the world; in homes, pop-ups, and retail spaces; where consumers can reminisce and celebrate the essence of 90s R&B and Hip Hop culture with the lighting of every RL candle. Visit the website where you are able to shop for candles and buy home-making candle kits, join workshops, and open pour where you learn the DIY of candle making. https://reminiscentluxe.com/