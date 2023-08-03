Superb Woman: Latonia Brown

Latonia Brown attended Prairie View A&M University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and was president of the Social Work Action club and joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Latonia then obtained her Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Texas at Arlington. Her professional career path has led her through many organizations includingMetro Care of Dallas, Brenham State School, Texas Youth Commission at Cottrell House, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Texas. Latonia also serves on the Advisory Board of Your Discovery Place Inc. as Committee Chair for Family and Youth Development.
