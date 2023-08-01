Valeria Hasty (August 15, 1945 – July 23, 2023)

Valeria Hasty

Mrs. Valeria Hasty was the first daughter born to Frederick Burtis and Artie Ree Jones on August 15, 1945, in LaRue, Texas.

The family transitioned to Dallas, TX. Valeria entered the sixth grade at K.B. Polk Elementary School in the Dallas Independent School District. While at K. B. Polk Elementary School, Valeria made lifelong friends and discovered her love of education. She went on to graduate from Booker T. Washington High School in 1963.

After high school, Valeria attended Huston Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. She graduated in 1968 with a Bachelors of Arts degree in education. She completed her graduate education at Prairie View A&M University in Houston, TX, where she was awarded a Masters of Education in 1971. In 1987, Valeria obtained a certification in English as a Second Language from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, TX.

She entered the doors of John Neely Bryan Elementary School in Dallas, TX, in September 1968, where she dedicated her entire teaching career of 35 years as a devoted elementary school educator. Valeria retired in 2003, but is revered as a formidable teacher who made long-lasting impacts on all of her students spanning from kindergarten through the 6th grade. During her lengthy teaching career, she earned countless awards and commendations from the staff and community for her commitment and dedication.

In 1974, she united in holy matrimony with Mr. Jack Hasty, a union to which one child was born, Patrece Nicole Hasty, also affectionately known as Nikki.

Valeria was baptized during her youth at the Greater Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ in Dallas, TX. Both Valeria and Nikki became longstanding members of Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in 1981, where Valeria served as a member of the senior usher board and youth director.

She is preceded in death by her parents Fredrick B. Jones and Artie Ree Jones; a sister, Willie Jewel Peace; and her nephew, Andre G. Jones. She leaves to cherish with precious memories: her daughter, Patrece Hasty Perry (Donald); her granddaughter, Vallyn Perry; her grandson, Jaxton Perry; her step-granddaughter, Akilah Welborn (John); her sisters, LaVivian Graham, Lynda McMath, and Anita M. Jones; her nieces, Cynthia Williams (Bobby), Demetria Peace Talley (Jansu), Erika LaShawn Graham Wilkins (Thaddeus), Traci Graham Perry (Donald), Chelsea L. Graham, and KeShawn Porter Smith (Elijah); her nephew, Gary Hasty (Kendra); her closest friends, Edna McCuin Easley, and Hattie Redmond; a host of other relatives; and many precious lifelong friends and colleagues.

Valeria’s mantra was “Don’t sell yourself short! Dignity and understanding from others will be yours, if you just give it to yourself!” Those who knew her were aware of her devout love for God as well as a strong passion for teaching and helping others. Her kind and humble spirit will be missed by all who knew her.