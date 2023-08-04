Superb Woman: Dr. Karen Hollie-Smith

Dr. Karen Hollie-Smith established Grace International Seminary in 2007 and later Lifeway Church of Dallas was founded with her as the senior pastor. Dr. Karen is an Ambassador of Peace with the Universal Peace Federation and she has travelled to Europe and Asia, and the Middle East regularly promoting world peace. She served as a clinical psychotherapist and president of Life Change Agents Enterprises. Dr. Karen graduated valedictorian from Oak Cliff Christian Academy. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, a Masters in Guidance and Counseling, and a Ph.D. in Psychology. She graduated in the class of 2001 from the prestigious Leadership Southwest.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Kayla Jones is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Beyond Ashes, LLC Counseling & Consulting Services. She attended Prairie View A&M University, received...
Superb Woman
Latonia Brown attended Prairie View A&M University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and was president of the Social Work Action...
Superb Woman
C. Joy Campbell, LCDC, is a prominent figure in her community through community service and ministry. Born and raised in Dallas, Joy received her...
Superb Woman
Machelle Allums is the Director/Senior Underwriter at Seneca Insurance Company. She has also enjoyed stints at Union Standard Insurance Group, Ace Insurance Company, Nationwide...