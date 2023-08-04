Connect with us

Superb Woman: Dr. Karen Hollie-Smith

Dr. Karen Hollie-Smith established Grace International Seminary in 2007 and later Lifeway Church of Dallas was founded with her as the senior pastor. Dr. Karen is an Ambassador of Peace with the Universal Peace Federation and she has travelled to Europe and Asia, and the Middle East regularly promoting world peace. She served as a clinical psychotherapist and president of Life Change Agents Enterprises. Dr. Karen graduated valedictorian from Oak Cliff Christian Academy. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, a Masters in Guidance and Counseling, and a Ph.D. in Psychology. She graduated in the class of 2001 from the prestigious Leadership Southwest.

