Superb Woman: Machelle Allums

Machelle Allums is the Director/Senior Underwriter at Seneca Insurance Company. She has also enjoyed stints at Union Standard Insurance Group, Ace Insurance Company, Nationwide Insurance Company, Travelers Insurance Company and Aetna, among others. Hailing from Minden, LA, she is a graduate of Frank W. Ballou High School, she graduated with honors from Dillard University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology and Business Administration and membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the drama club and Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society. She received her MBA in Business Management from Amberton University. Machelle is a servant leader. In addition to her participation with her sorority; she is a long time member, serving on the national board of NAAIA.
