Black Business: Ardor Hair Co.

Ardor Hair Co. is a hair extension company that sells 100% human hair extensions. Founded by Erin Butler, Mo’Shai Gibbs & Jerdona Caston. Ardor is more than just a luxury hair brand, it’s a lifestyle and a community. Their passion, energy, and intense devotion to making everyone feel beautiful, greatly fuels their grind. They offer a variety of textures, including straight, wavy, and curly.  

Visit the website at https://www.ardorhairco.com/ and contact: Call or text us at (314) 282-7202 or email support@ardorhairco.com

