Willa Mae Bearden (October 16, 1933 – July 11, 2023)

Willa Mae Bearden

In Loving Memory of Willa Mae Bearden Willa Mae Bearden was born October 16, 2023, Detroit Mi. to Ezachary Harris and Luvenia Harris. Willa went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2023.

She was preceded in death by sisters Marie Hooper, Geraldine Pope, Brother Jerry Harris, Mack Harris, and Johnnie Harris. Grandchild Essence Asberry and Great grandchild Toni Mims.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Son Milton Bearden and daughter JoAnne Asberry, Grand Kids: Aleisha Cools and Chester Asberry, Great grand kids: Brittany Cooks, Keyeon Cooks and Lance Mayfield, Great-Great grand kids, Trinidi Mims, Tahja Mims, Tamaiya Mims, Kenndi Cooks, Karma Cooks, Drew Mayfield, Laila Mayfield and a host of nieces, nephews and special niece Margie Hooper.