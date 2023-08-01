Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

THE TRUIST FOUNDATION PLEDGES $1.5M TO BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES IN VIRGINIA

Published

Truist Foundation
(Courtesy Pexels)

By Iman Milner

On July 24, The Truist Foundation announced a $1.5 million grant to support an initiative to fund a small business loan program for historically undercapitalized communities.

According to The Virginian Pilot, Truist, in partnership with the St. Louis-based nonprofit Urban Strategies and People First, will provide resources and capital to Black and minority-owned businesses in Norfolk, Virginia, and beyond. “There are so many small businesses out there that can use this financial capital to really take off,” Urban Strategies president and CEO Esther Shin said. “Without significant economic intervention, families without financial capacity will not only continue to struggle, but the racial wealth gap will continue to widen.”

Shin, who is of Asian descent, comes from a family of immigrants who relied on the good faith and generosity of those around them to finance their dream of owning a business. “They were fortunate enough to have crucial connections that made their dream possible, because at the time, you were solidly a working-class family without any assets and likely would not have qualified for any sort of traditional business loan,” she said.

For Truist’s Virginia regional president Thomas Ransom, the focus is on organizations with the expertise and résumés to prove they can come into communities and create positive change efficiently. But it’s also a deeply personal mission, he told The Virginian Pilot. “When I was a little kid, we started a convenience store, but we never knew a banker, never knew how to get access to capital, never got training on how to run books,” Ransom said. “So, how do you grow?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sustaining a business is paramount to truly seeing the fruit from the labor of entrepreneurship, something that minority-owned businesses often struggle with. The hope is that through this initiative, small businesses and their owners can see a real return on their investments “so these businesses don’t just start, they start, and they thrive. That’s how you change communities,” said Ransom. “Small businesses are core to the health and vibrancy of our communities.”

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity (1) Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity (1)

News

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity moving 2025 international convention from Orlando

By FLORIDA COURIER STAFF At its international convention that started Wednesday, July 26 in Dallas, Texas, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity announced that it’s moving...

13 mins ago
Black women business owners. Black women business owners.

Finance

THANKS TO ANTARES CAPITAL, $1M IN GRANTS IS AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT UNDERREPRESENTED FOUNDERS

By Jeffrey McKinney For a second year, private debt firm Antares Capital is issuing $1 million in grants to underrepresented founders, including Black women business owners. Antares...

54 mins ago

Finance

HYATT CORPORATION AWARDS BLACK-OWNED STARTUPS $30K IN BUSINESS GRANTS

BY Ashlei Stevens Mikáel Pyles says he and his business partners work 25/8 on their business QuikLiq. That’s 25 hours a day, eight days a...

4 days ago
David Dean David Dean

Cheryl's World

Community Rallies Around Good Samaritans

Kenyatta and Briana Jordan spot kidnapper, rapist and call 911

6 days ago
Advertisement