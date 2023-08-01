Connect with us

HBCU GO WILL STREAM SOUTHERN INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE’S 2023 FOOTBALL SEASON

Sports
A partnership has been developed that will showcase college athletics across the nation.

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced that the free streaming digital platform HBCU GO, owned by Byron Allen’s Media Group (AMG), will broadcast five games in the 2023 football season.

With this collaboration, HBCU GO becomes the conference’s exclusive broadcast partner for its 13 SIAC football programs.

“This is a historic moment,” said Curtis Symonds, President of HBCU GO, in a written statement. “The HBCU GO team is excited to partner with SIAC to bring their conference games to a broader audience. We are committed to bringing the best of HBCU culture and sports to our growing audience and SIAC fans. We hope to develop a wide catalog of additional sporting events with the SIAC.”

Five football contests are slated to showcase the 2023 HBCU GO slate of conference games. The last matchup, which continues the spirited rivalry between Miles and Albany State, will occur live on October 28, 2023, from Albany, Georgia.

This upcoming season, all 13 SIAC football programs will participate in a modified eight-game conference schedule that includes playing against four primary rivals. That will culminate with the SIAC Football Championship Game.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HBCU GO, setting the stage for an exhilarating season,” announced the SIAC Commissioner, Anthony Holloman. “Through this innovative streaming platform, we invite fans from around the world to join us in celebrating the indomitable spirit of SIAC football. This new era of digital engagement opens doors to boundless opportunities and ensures that every thrilling moment will be etched in the memories of our dedicated supporters. We extend our sincere gratitude to HBCU GO for their invaluable collaboration, and we can’t wait to share the excitement and passion of SIAC football with fans everywhere.”

The schedule is as follows:

DateTime (EST)Away TeamHome Team
9-Sep1:00 PMFort Valley StatevsClark Atlanta
30-Sep1:00 PMAlbany StatevsKentucky State
7-Oct1:00 PMBenedictvsMiles
21-Oct1:00 PMCentral StatevsClark Atlanta
28-Oct1:00 PMMilesvsAlbany State

Information about HBCU GO can be obtained by visiting HBCUGO.tv or following the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

