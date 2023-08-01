SBA Signs Agreement with City of DeSoto

Ted James

SBA Regional Administrator Ted James will visit DeSoto today to highlight SBA programs that support local small businesses and to sign a Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) with DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor. The SBA and the City of DeSoto are joined by a common mission; helping start, maintain, and expand small businesses.

The Parties will work together in the spirit of cooperation and open communications, consistent with law, with the primary goal of meeting the needs of the small business community.

The Baton Rouge native was taught at an early age the value of service, the strength of community, the importance of a quality education, and the principles of social justice.

Upon admission to the Louisiana Bar, James served in the Office of Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco where he dedicated himself to the revitalization and rebuilding of LA in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. James worked on policy reform efforts targeted at establishing affordable housing solutions across the state and later served on the LA Commission on Housing and Community Development.

After the Blanco administration, James worked as an attorney with the LA House of Representatives. In 2009, he was appointed to serve as Confidential Assistant to the Secretary of the LA Department of Revenue where he was charged with developing the legislative strategy. His leadership led to an appointment by Gov Bobby Jindal to serve on the LA Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations.

Elected in 2011, James served as a LA State Representative for over a decade rising to leadership as Chairman of the Criminal Justice Committee and Chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus.

James’ professional work extended to his role as an attorney with Doran & Cawthorne, an adjunct law professor, and Director of the Baton Rouge office of the Urban League of LA. Ted has received several honors and awards for his work and service. Most notably, he is the recipient of the Baton Rouge Business Report’s “Forty Under 40” award and the National Chapter of the NAACP’s “Top 40 Power Players under 40” award. He was also named to the National Bar Association’s 2013 Nation’s Best Advocates: 40 Lawyers Under 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

A graduate of Southern University with a BS Degree in Accounting and a Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law Center, he is a member of Beacon Light Baptist Church and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.