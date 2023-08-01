Comerica Bank Promotes Brandon Jones to Senior VP, External Affairs

Brandon Jones

Comerica Bank has promoted Brandon Jones, Vice President of External Affairs, to Senior Vice President, External Affairs, reporting to Executive Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, Wendy Bridges.

In his new role, Jones oversees Comerica’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) community engagement function, including External Affairs, Community Affairs and CRA Investments.

“Brandon possesses an authentic passion for serving the community and forge meaningful relationships with community partners,” said Bridges. “His leadership and experience will allow us to continue identifying new and impactful programs that will strengthen and benefit our local communities for years to come.”

Jones joined Comerica more than a decade ago, serving as a Retail Bank Manager from 2012 through 2017. He would later move Texas Capital to serve as Assistant Vice President, helping establish banking presence in West Dallas and cultivating community partnerships. Jones returned to Comerica in November 2020 as Regional External Affairs Manager for Texas, Arizona and Florida. In that role, Jones led several important community initiatives that included the launch of Comerica’s gomerica™ mobile community banking center in Florida and the opening of BusinessHQ, Comerica’s latest venture in supporting small businesses by offering collaborative space for community partners and small businesses in the Southern sector of Dallas.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas Southern University and is set to complete his master’s degree in Community Development from the University of New Hampshire in May 2024. Jones is active in the North Texas community, holding board positions with Resource Center Dallas and Texas Health Community Impact Foundation. He is a graduate of the 10th class of Leadership North Texas, featured in the fifth edition of Who’s Who in Black Dallas and named to this year’s Dallas Business Journal “40 Under 40” list.

