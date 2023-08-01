Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Comerica Bank Promotes Brandon Jones to Senior VP, External Affairs

Published

Brandon Jones
Brandon Jones

Comerica Bank has promoted Brandon Jones, Vice President of External Affairs, to Senior Vice President, External Affairs, reporting to Executive Vice President of Corporate Responsibility, Wendy Bridges.

In his new role, Jones oversees Comerica’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) community engagement function, including External Affairs, Community Affairs and CRA Investments.

“Brandon possesses an authentic passion for serving the community and forge meaningful relationships with community partners,” said Bridges. “His leadership and experience will allow us to continue identifying new and impactful programs that will strengthen and benefit our local communities for years to come.”

Jones joined Comerica more than a decade ago, serving as a Retail Bank Manager from 2012 through 2017. He would later move Texas Capital to serve as Assistant Vice President, helping establish banking presence in West Dallas and cultivating community partnerships. Jones returned to Comerica in November 2020 as Regional External Affairs Manager for Texas, Arizona and Florida. In that role, Jones led several important community initiatives that included the launch of Comerica’s gomerica™ mobile community banking center in Florida and the opening of BusinessHQ, Comerica’s latest venture in supporting small businesses by offering collaborative space for community partners and small businesses in the Southern sector of Dallas.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas Southern University and is set to complete his master’s degree in Community Development from the University of New Hampshire in May 2024. Jones is active in the North Texas community, holding board positions with Resource Center Dallas and Texas Health Community Impact Foundation. He is a graduate of the 10th class of Leadership North Texas, featured in the fifth edition of Who’s Who in Black Dallas and named to this year’s Dallas Business Journal “40 Under 40” list.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Curtis Farmer, President and CEO of Comerica Bank Curtis Farmer, President and CEO of Comerica Bank

News

Comerica’s Business HQ opens doors to Dallas small businesses

By Ayesha Hana ShajiTexas Metro News Team Comerica Bank’s new venture, Business HQ, held its grand opening on Tuesday, May 9, in  the Business...

May 10, 2023
PSIR program participants PSIR program participants

News

Dallas non-profit provides youth with funding through Financial Education Program

Dallas-based non-profit organization Project Still I Rise aims to close the generational wealth gap amongst African Americans by gifting 500 students with Roth IRAs...

April 13, 2023
Comerica Bank Comerica Bank

News

Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain to Host 11th Annual Shred Day DFW on Earth Day

Guests are encouraged to donate to the North Texas Food Bank as they pass through the shred lanes.

April 8, 2023
Jeff Banks Jeff Banks

News

Comerica Bank names Jeff Banks Senior VP, Chief Data and Analytics Officer

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced that Jeff Banks has been named to the new role of Senior Vice President, Chief Data and Analytics Officer. He will...

March 8, 2023
Advertisement