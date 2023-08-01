Superb Woman: Marina McLean

Marina McLean

Marina McLean is a keynote speaker, recording artist, songwriter and award-winning author. As a keynote speaker, Marina has been involved in teaching worship leaders and audiences in workshops that have brought people into an awareness of a deeper worship experience. Born in London, Marina is of Jamaican descent and she was called to ministry as a young child. Marina has released three worship albums: In the Glory, Synchronized and Encounter with Worship. To her credit, she has three books: Appetite for Worship, which received the Christian Literary award in the Inspiration category, and her new devotional, The Invitation. A wife and mother, she is the CEO of Media Women Movement.