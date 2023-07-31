Norfolk State coach Dawson Odums wants to create competition for the QB1 spot

By HBCU Sports

Photo: Norfolk State Athletics

The 2023 season might be the one that defines the tenure of Dawson Odums at Norfolk State.

Since his arrival from Southern in 2021, the Spartans have gone 8-14 overall and a meager 4-6 in the MEAC, including 2-9 last season.

On Friday, Norfolk State was one of two teams in the league that did not receive a single first-place vote in the preseason MEAC poll and is projected to finish fifth in the six-school conference.

The success, or not, of the Spartans might once again hinge on who is the starting quarterback.

Eastern Illinois transfer Otto Kuhns got the call for the Spartans in the season opener at Marshall after beating out Kyler Davis and Jaylan Adams.

Kuhns played in nine games, throwing for 1,420 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Adams appeared in 10 games for the Spartans, attempting 75 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

Dawson Odums will have a quarterback battle heading into fall practice. Photo: NSU athletics

But who starts entering the fall remains an unknown as of late July. Though in the offseason, Odums and his staff loaded up on the offensive side of the ball, securing 21 commitments on National Signing Day, including four quarterbacks.

Odums told ESPN college football play-by-play announcer Tiffany Greene and analyst Jay Walker on Friday at MEAC Media Day that the depth at the position will breed much-needed competition and a hopeful mainstay.

“I think we have several guys who are competing for the starting job,” he said. “I think competition is what allows that (quarterback) room to be really, really good. We didn’t have the competition at the position a year ago. Now, we’ve added some people in that room.

“If you’re going to be QB1 for the Spartans, you’ve got to play with great discipline and take what the defense gives you. If you look at the teams in the conference that have won championships, quarterback has been essential.”