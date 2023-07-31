Robert Lynn Lewis III, 32, beloved Father, Son, Brother & Uncle, entered this world on November 9, 1990, in Fort. Worth, Texas. Born to Veronica Collins & Robert Lynn Lewis Jr.
Robert was called home by our heavenly father early Sunday morning @ 1:58am July 23, 2023, in Fort. Worth, Texas.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Layla Lynn Lewis, Parents Veronica & William Mack Brown Jr, Stepmother DeAndre Lewis. Grandparents, Dulsie Robinson, William Mack Brown Sr. & Maxine, Harold Thomas. Sisters; Qua’lette Moss, Jasmine Homer (Jordan), Zanandra Lewis. Brothers Troy Rogers, Antonio Nelson (Cassie), Michael Collins Jr. (Kimberly), William Markell Morgan (Patricia), Jeremy Brown, De’Vonte Brown (Briuanna). Aunts Cora, Juanita, Sonja (Willie), Teresa, Lashawn, Stephanie. Aunt Red, Sharon, Janice. Uncle Roderick Collins, Jason Preston, Carl (Sherece) Lindsey
Niece’s & Nephews; Chrishay, De’quandrick, Gregory, Kyndall, De’vonte Jr, Amir, Kinsley, Damiya, Michael Jr., Mason, Kurshine, Kurshawn, William Jr., Wynter, T’yanna, Taelor, Troy Jr, Eden, Antonio Jr, Michelle, Aryale, Omar, Landon, Lennox, Shampaigne, A’millionaire
Robert is Preceded in death by Father Robert Lynn Lewis Jr., Grandparents, Mary Collins (Sallie), Archie Clay, Robert Lynn Lewis Sr., Virginia Taylor, John Henry Robinson. Aunts: Shamarah Taylor, Tabitha Lewis, Uncle: Earl Clewis, Calvin Hudson; Great Aunts Tracy Pointer, Alline Mathis, Great Uncle; Charles Spratt Jr. Niece: Korie Brown, Cousin; Greg Smiley Jr.
Robert Lynn Lewis III, 32, beloved Father, Son, Brother & Uncle, entered this world on November 9, 1990, in Fort. Worth, Texas. Born to Veronica Collins & Robert Lynn Lewis Jr.
Search
Read The Current Issue
You May Also Like
Obits
In Loving Memory of Willa Mae Bearden Willa Mae Bearden was born October 16, 2023, Detroit Mi. to Ezachary Harris and Luvenia Harris. Willa...
Obits
Clifton Vaughns Franklin was born September 12, 1936, in Dallas, Texas to Simon Clifton Franklin and Jo Anna Vaughns Franklin. Cliff accepted belief in...
Obits
Robert Jimmie Clack, Jr. was born on September 13, 1941 in Beaumont, Texas. He was one of two children of Robert Jimmie Clack, Sr,...
Obits
One of the heroines of the Freedom Ride Movement in the 1960s has died. Catherine Burks-Brooks, who as a college student, confronted Birmingham Sheriff...